A lawsuit filed against the City of Prior Lake faces uncertainty as a Scott County judge mulls over a motion to dismiss a majority of the suit's counts.
The city recently motioned to dismiss three of four counts listed in a lawsuit filed by Prior Lake Tobacco & Vape — the only licensed 21-and-over tobacco shop in town — in Scott County District Court on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The motion is now pending and as Judge Martin S. Fallon has 90 days to issue a ruling on the matter, according to court documents.
The lawsuit alleges the store, which is located at 17631 Highway 13 South, Suite 112, will be forced to go out of business if the city's ordinance — which was adopted in April and bans the sale of most flavored vaping products — is upheld. The lawsuit also alleges the ordinance is unconstitutional.
The tobacco and vape shop brought the lawsuit days before the city’s ordinance — Ordinance No. 121-03 — took effect in August.
"The city has asked the judge to dismiss some of the counts and the judge has yet to make a ruling and has up to 90 days to issue a written decision," said V. John Ella, the store’s attorney.
In the motion to dismiss those counts, the city argues that the ordinance relates to a "legitimate governmental interest" and cites Minnesota's existing laws which regulates the sale of commercial tobacco and tobacco-related devices to protect youth and young adults against the serious health effects.
The suit comes after a December 2019 federal law banning the sale of tobacco to those under 21.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, President Biden signed legislation amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raising the federal minimum age for sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. This legislation, known as "Tobacco 21" or "T21," became effective immediately, and it is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21. The new federal minimum age of sale applies to all retail establishments and persons with no exceptions.
Reporter Christine Schuster contributed to this story.