Prior Lake
Top Stories
The Latest
Trending Now in Prior Lake
Articles
- Updated: Faribault man dies in Prior Lake accident Wednesday
- Commentary: Prior Lake Rotarian takes on regional leadership role
- Prior Lake-Savage district hosts CAPS Network conference
- Letter: Shame on you for July 4th story about immigration
- Hazel Blue, Gemini Designs partner up for Prior Lake store expansion
- Mosquito bites can be more than just an annoyance, some people are allergic to them
- Prior Lake Police Reports, June 25 to July 2
- Photos: Fourth of July crowds mark nation's birth around Scott County
- St. Paul man sentenced for Credit River hit-and-run
- Taproom games of the southwest metro; where to play and compete
Events
Online Polls
Do you think Prior Lake needs more affordable housing?
You voted: