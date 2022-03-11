The 2022 Bowling for Hunger Event organized by Sanya’s Hope For Children, in partnership with the Prior Lake High School Student Council, is set to kick off Sunday, March 13, in honor of Global Youth Service Day.
The event, which will be held at Bowlero Bowling Alley in Lakeville, will support the Community Action Partnership Agency (CAP Agency). All profits will go to the food shelf to help those in need in Scott, Dakota and Carver County. The goal is to collect 1,000 pounds of food and raise $5,000.
The non-profit has already fundraised 1,116 pounds of nonperishable food items.
SHFC was founded in January 2017 by Sanya Pirani, a 10th-grader at Prior Lake High School. The nonprofit supports local and global impoverished children.
At only 7 years old, Pirani was already making an impact on a large scale. Over the years, Pirani has helped thousands of children around the world with numerous fundraisers, drives and projects. Her philanthropy and generosity has been recognized by community leaders and even the President of the United States.
“The way it started, I’ve been involved in charity work since I was younger. My parents always tried and get me involved in that,” said Pirani. “But what really invoked me to start my own charity work was when I saw a YouTube video of this child suffering due to war and it looked like she had no parents, no clothes, no nothing — and she was just sitting there crying. It really shook something in me and I decided I wanted to engage in volunteerism, which started my first drive and eventually lead to getting a non-profit, which is how Sanya’s Hope For Children.”
Pirani said this is the second time her nonprofit has hosted the Bowling for Hunger Event and hopes it will become an annual event.
“We want to see if we want to make this an annual event depending on how well it goes. But last time it went pretty well. So, that’s why we’re kind of opting for a bowling event — we’re pretty excited to do this,” said Pirani. “Everyone is invited and it’s going to our food drive. The reason why we do both actual donations and monetary donations is because CAP Agency is able to buy more food by cash rather than pounds of food. That’s why we do both. It 100% goes back to the community.”
Pirani encourages her peers to do more volunteer work in the community. She said it’s important that youth get involved because it helps make an impact in the world.
“I think especially since we’re a student led non-profit, I think it’s really our goal as young adults and children to engage in our community. We have such a privilege to live in a way that’s comfortable and in a comfortable environment, so ensuring that everyone can get that opportunity is really something that is our moral responsibility,” said Pirani. “Really, all they need is support and love especially from a young age so it can be engrained as they grow older.”
Pirani also hopes that the event will draw more youth and show that volunteering is not only about giving back, but also about having fun.
“I think since this is a bowling event it’s more fun than some other fundraisers. We have a lot more students joining in with this drive rather than adults which we usually have. I also think that there is a lack of motivation especially in teenagers since we’re overwhelmed with school work and everything we got going on in our lives,” said Pirani. “But I think once they find an engaging thing that’s important to them specifically — once they find an initiative that they find interesting that they want to support — I think that’s what really kicks off to do volunteerism.”
The 2022 Bowling for Hunger Event is set to begin from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, at Bowlero Bowling Alley, 11129 162nd St. W. in Lakeville. Bowling and lunch will take place at 1 p.m. Cost to participate is $30, which includes pizza, beverages, bowling shoes, and unlimited bowling for 1.5 hours. For more information visit https://www.sanyashopeforchildren.org/2022/02/03/2022-shfc-and-plhs-student-council-bowling-for-hunger-event-details/
A non-perishable food item is requested for SHFC’s food drive.
To make a monetary donation visit https://www.sanyashopeforchildren.org/donate/