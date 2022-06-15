Legendary country music band Alabama will headline the country acts at the Lakefront Music Fest in place of country star Toby Keith, who canceled his appearance as he recovers from treatments for stomach cancer.
Alabama will perform July 9 as part of the festival’s country music acts, event organizers announced Wednesday, June 15. Sammy Hagar & The Circle will lead the festival’s rock acts July 8.
The Lakefront Music Fest was established in 2010 and has grown into one of the largest outdoor music festivals in the Twin Cities metro area. Last year, more than 30,000 attended the two-day fest.