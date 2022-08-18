In response to the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, two reading tutors and two math tutors are being sought for Prior Lake schools starting in August, according to a press release from Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps.
The AmeriCorps programs are recruiting a total of 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota.
“After approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps and Math Corps to help get back on track,” said Sadie O’Connor, the managing director for Reading, Math and Early Learning Corps.
No teaching experience is needed. Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at schools for 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. Tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans.
Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.
For more information, visit join.readingandmath.org.