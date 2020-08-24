Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the August 22, 2020 print edition of the Prior Lake American newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the August 22, 2020 Prior Lake American
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Prior Lake
Articles
- PL's Reetz part of organization aiming to transform current sports culture
- Prior Lake woman turns 100, family credits humor and Diet Coke for longevity
- How a tech business began in a basement and grew into an international company
- Commentary: Private street utility surcharge — fair or unfair?
- Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club announces scholarships
- Prior Lake police report for Aug. 11-Aug.18
- Letter: Surcharge was poorly thought out
- Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club announces scholarships (copy)
- Prior Lake-Savage schools to commence fall learning via hybrid model
- Mudcats headed back to the state tourney
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Closed due to COVID-19, here's what Valleyfair looks like without guests
-
Local resident behind 'FireTV' charged with burglarizing Savage elementary school
-
PL's Reetz part of organization aiming to transform current sports culture
-
Police: Juvenile shot in Burnsville; no arrests
-
Obituary for Lance Brackee
-
Commentary: Student and staff safety critical as school year approaches
-
Man charged with third-degree murder for role in drug-related death in Shakopee
-
36-year-old Shakopee mother of four narrowly escapes COVID-19 death
-
State Baseball: Chanhassen holds off late rally for 7-5 win
-
Minnesota Renaissance Festival canceled; announcement of 'brand-new' 2020 event to come