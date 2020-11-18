Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the November 14, 2020 print edition of the Prior Lake American newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the November 14, 2020 Prior Lake American
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Prior Lake
Articles
- Three Lakers ranked in the first Class 3A poll
- Support Prior Lake businesses by shopping local during holidays
- Prior Lake-Savage School District will transition to distance learning by Nov. 30
- Six Laker seniors ink college tenders
- Commentary: 'Here the people rule'
- Prior Lake Lions to host drive-thru luncheon for seniors
- Student quarantines more than double in one week for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools
- A single vote makes one Prior Lake precinct go blue
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Local emergency declared in Savage as virus surges
-
Burnsville's former Pier 1 store becomes free COVID-19 test site
-
Valleyfair to host Christmas in Color light show this holiday season
-
Vacant land west of Savage's city campus being studied for apartments
-
Shakopee home a total loss in Tuesday morning fire
-
Old Carver Fire Hall transformed into salon
-
Letter: Shakopee district should conduct audit to determine cuts
-
Crash injures four at Highway 13 and Lynn Avenue; driver charged
-
Jordan Fire Chief 3 Joseph Moriarty retires after 26 years
-
Shakopee district moves up distance learning start time due to worsening case rates