Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the February 15, 2020, print edition of the Prior Lake American newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the Saturday, February 15, 2020 Prior Lake American
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Prior Lake
Articles
- Updated: Hundreds leap into lake for Special Olympics, raise $190,000
- A golden boyhood and 'simpler times': Prior Lake author's latest book captures life in 1950s Island Park
- Prior Lake's Mary Frantz plays major role in Equifax case
- Prior Lake police reports, Feb. 4-11
- Garcia continues to power the Lakers
- Ending with a split on the postseason mat
- Slowing growth pushes Prior Lake-Savage district toward millions in budget adjustments
- Skaters start over on the ice as top seed
- Commentary: State should let city charge fees, or city should halt housing development
- Pitsch reaches scoring milestone in SSC win
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Sprinklers kept small fire in Eden Prairie strip mall at bay, Eden Prairie Fire Department says
-
State Dance: 'The most amazing season' for Holy Family Catholic
-
63-year-old woman charged with waving handgun at U.S. Bank in Shakopee
-
Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Jordan this week
-
Outdoor concert may happen at Paisley Park Celebration in June
-
Updated: Hundreds leap into lake for Special Olympics, raise $190,000
-
The yearly hunt for Smith Coffee's famous wrench begins Feb. 23
-
State Dance: Chaska earns first state medal since 2016 in bronze finish
-
Coronavirus: Local officials say little need to worry
-
A golden boyhood and 'simpler times': Prior Lake author's latest book captures life in 1950s Island Park