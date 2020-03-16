Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the March 14, 2020, print edition of the Prior Lake American newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the Saturday, March 14, 2020 Prior Lake American
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Prior Lake
Articles
- Scott County prepares mitigation plans in case COVID-19 spreads
- Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools close for two weeks starting Monday
- Postmodern Jukebox show cancelled at Mystic Lake in response to virus concerns
- First round of coronavirus event cancellations begins at Prior Lake-Savage district
- Snap Fitness holds donation drive to send small surprises to deployed troops
- Open house on downtown Prior Lake development set as more details emerge
- Prior Lake police reports, March 3-10
- Commentary: 1918 pandemic gives clues, warning about today
- Letter: Vaccinating children protects us all
- Commentary: MNCAPS builds career pathway with local support
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Check out our running list of canceled southwest metro events
-
Scott County prepares mitigation plans in case COVID-19 spreads
-
Mothers at women's prison 'emotional,' understanding about not seeing children due to COVID-19
-
Minnesota governor authorizes temporary closure of public schools, March 18-March 27
-
Drive-through COVID-19 testing site launched by Ridgeview and Carver County
-
Eden Prairie Schools closed starting Monday, distance learning could begin April 7
-
In response to COVID-19, Chaska closes The Lodge, a local gathering place for seniors
-
From transit to senior living, communities take action to combat COVID-19
-
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools close for two weeks starting Monday
-
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage closes schools for two weeks starting Monday