Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the September 19, 2020 print edition of the Prior Lake American newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the September 19, 2020 Prior Lake American
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Prior Lake
Articles
- Commentary: The history of Pleasant Street is worth celebrating
- Prior Lake crash: 1 airlifted, 4 sent to hospital for evaluation
- Prior Lake Police arrest two suspects in connection with 'complex' phone scam
- Commentary: Anti-cop rhetoric needs to stop now
- Third annual Pleasant Street Art Walk set for Sept. 26
- Jill Biden's 'Back-to-School Tour' stops in Prior Lake
- Prior Lake church provides aid to Minneapolis residents affected by riots
- Learning at a distance: Parents opt for their students to start the school year at home
- Letter: We need emergency powers, not partisan politics
- Letter: Please respect the flag
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
MSHSL to decide on football, volleyball fall fate on Monday, Sept. 21
-
Prior Lake father and teenage son charged with first-degree murder for drug-sale killing
-
Shakopee's Tim Brockhouse turns his racing passion into the family business
-
Charges: Drive-by shooting in Shakopee left bullet holes in home with residents inside
-
As November deadline approaches, Highway 101 construction is right on schedule
-
Carver group to plant tree in Gazebo Park
-
Sheriff, chief point to complexity in higher arrests involving Black people
-
Obituary for Roger Lee Carlson
-
Fall or spring? No decision from MSHSL on football and volleyball
-
Chaska grad moving back to Carver County after serving time for two counts of criminal sexual conduct