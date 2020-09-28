Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the September 26, 2020 print edition of the Prior Lake American newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the September 26, 2020 Prior Lake American
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Prior Lake
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Here's what Halloween will look like in the southwest metro this year
-
Established Canterbury Park bugler, musician says 2020 is 'complete wash'
-
Bridle Lane fire in Jordan destroys family home
-
Closing the digital divide: Families in need can now receive a free laptop from Carver County
-
Scott County, Savage spend coronavirus relief dollars on encrypted police radios
-
Westbrook Community Church breaks ground on new building
-
50 masks in 7 days: Chanhassen middle schooler crafts for those in need
-
High schools open for students beginning today
-
Lacrosse connects Prior Lake graduate to her culture
-
Chaska grad moving back to Carver County after serving time for two counts of criminal sexual conduct