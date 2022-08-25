The annual Wacipi hosted by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community took place last weekend, Aug. 19-21.

Wacipi, which means “they dance” in the Dakota language, is a dance that has always been an “important part of our ancestors’ ceremonial practices,” according to the SMSC website.

“Native Americans gather for a cultural and social celebration of dancing, singing and visiting,” the website reads. “This is a time when Native Americans gather to meet old friends, make new ones, and honor those who have come before them. A time to gather, share, reflect and thank the Creator.”

The celebration took place at the Wacipi grounds on the SMSC reservation. It included dance competitions, along with ceremonies and traditions.

