The annual Wacipi hosted by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community took place last weekend, Aug. 19-21.
Wacipi, which means “they dance” in the Dakota language, is a dance that has always been an “important part of our ancestors’ ceremonial practices,” according to the SMSC website.
“Native Americans gather for a cultural and social celebration of dancing, singing and visiting,” the website reads. “This is a time when Native Americans gather to meet old friends, make new ones, and honor those who have come before them. A time to gather, share, reflect and thank the Creator.”
The celebration took place at the Wacipi grounds on the SMSC reservation. It included dance competitions, along with ceremonies and traditions.