Prior Lake High School has hired an outside firm to investigate after two racist messages were discovered at the high school over the past week -- one in a student's gym bag and another on a bathroom mirror.
A letter sent to staff and families Tuesday outlined the next steps school officials were taking to make Prior Lake High School a more inclusive environment.
"Our investigations into the racist message sent to a basketball player and the message written in a girls’ bathroom are both inconclusive at this time," PLHS Principal John Bezek said in the letter. "As a result, we are having an outside firm conduct a thorough investigation into these racist messages and the district will take appropriate action."
Bezek acknowledged the hurt and disappointment BIPOC students are feeling in the wake of several incidents at the high school, including one last fall in which a racist video targeting a student circulated on social media.
"We recognize our students need to be heard now more than ever. We know our students are feeling hurt and discouraged, especially our Black, Indigenous and People of Color students, and they need to know we are here to support them," Bezek stated. "During Laker Time tomorrow (Wednesday), PLHS teachers will be available to talk with and support students."
Several students walked out of school Wednesday afternoon in a sign of protest.
Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz, contacted by Southwest News Media, said that at the request of the school, police did not allow anyone to enter school property unless they were directly affiliated with the school.
Officers on the scene stopped members of the public, including news media, and told them to leave, Schiltz said. He described the walk-out as "very peaceful" but said police were aware of social media posts threatening property damage.
Bezek, in the school letter, said school officials were aware of the walk-out, which he said was encouraged by an outside group.
"While PLHS respects students' constitutional right to peaceful assembly and free expression, protests are not school-sponsored activities," he stated. "If students leave school during the day to protest, the district is committed to keeping the school environment focused on teaching and learning. Outside individuals will not be allowed to disrupt the school day and interfere with learning."