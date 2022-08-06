Author Amber Sawyer will appear at the Savage Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 13, to discuss her book, “Love to Race.”
The book tells the story of the horse Derek Bromac N, who raced in New Zealand for three years before moving to California and dominating the United States racing field. Sawyer is a second-generation harness racer who has trained hundreds of horses.
The appearance, slated for 10:30 a.m. in the Heritage Room, will be co-hosted by the Dan Patch Historical Society. The book, which will be for sale during the reading, was written by Sawyer and illustrated by Tami Joe DeLisle.