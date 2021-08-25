The late Richard Alfred Saucier had a memorial fit for a decorated veteran as a B-25 bomber flew over Prior Lake in his honor on Aug. 14.
Saucier, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, was born on Feb. 6, 1924, in Mendon, Massachusetts and died on July 23 at Gracewood Senior Living in Lino Lakes. He grew up in East Hampton, Connecticut and attended East Hampton School.
In 1942, at the age of 18, Saucier enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and later attended the University of Montana.
Military career
Lynette Saucier-Irelan, Saucier's daughter, said while at flight school, her father was on track to become a pilot when things suddenly changed.
"When he went for the interview for the pilot his hands got sweaty," said Irelan. "He got nervous and they said he wouldn't pass the psych evaluation. He was devastated so he ended up being a top turret gunner."
A gunner is a crewman on a military aircraft who functions as a gunner defending against enemy fighter or interceptor attacks from the rear, or tail, of the plane.
Irelan said her father was very bright so the military sent him to the Boeing aircraft factory to become a flight engineer where he was one of the few Boeing factory-trained B-17 flight engineers at the time. After that, he was sent to Las Vegas, Nevada to attend gunnery school. She said her father did well at school and was eventually made an instructor.
"During his training, he got the nickname 'Salvo' which means he lost all his bombs at the same time," laughed Irelan. "When they practice their bombing, they first start out with flour sacs and he accidentally dumped all the flour sacs at one time. It suck with him throughout the war."
After his training, Saucier and his crew became part of the 95th Bomb Group stationed in Horham, England and assigned the B-17, "Goin' My Way," where he flew 17 combat missions into Germany.
As part of the 95th Bomb Group, Saucier received two Presidential Unit Citations for his harrowing bombing missions.
"He has a picture of himself standing next to one of their airplanes called 'Goin' My Way,'" said Irelan. "They had the only B-17 plane that had white wall tires, which was really cool because they could spot their plane really quickly."
In addition, and what he was most proud of, was the numerous low-level food drops he and his crew flew as part of Operation Manna to deliver food to the starving people of the Netherlands.
Irelan said she is lucky her father survived because there was a one-in-six chance of not making it back alive from a mission. He and his crew beat the odds three times.
"I'm really lucky he survived because I wouldn't be here," she said. "Every time they landed that plane, they had to do major repairs on it. It was like flying a Campbell soup can. I watched a video on B-17s and all it is, is aluminum. There's no insulation in those planes. If a bullet came through and they were in the line of fire, they would probably get shot and die. The planes were literally sometimes held together with duct tape."
Life after war
Ireland said at the end of the war, Saucier was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base outside Great Falls, Montana where he was eventually discharged. She said her father then got a job in sales where he worked for Montana Dakota utilities selling household appliance. It was at this time he met his wife, Peggy. The two were married in March 1952 but later divorced in 1971.
After a few years later, Saucier landed in Minnesota after selling one of his personal businesses and has worked in several parts of the state as a successful entrepreneur in the construction industry, chief executive, sales manager and salesman.
Saucier later remarried and divorced again leading to a few meaningful relationships throughout his life.
Towards the end, Irelan said her father was residing in Mesa, Arizona with his significant other but returned to live with her in Prior Lake the last 11 days of his life.
"My fondest memories of my dad is that he never gave up. He was never a quitter and he always made something out of nothing," she said. "He was just part of that generation, the Greatest Generation. Those people had to do something to survive."
B-25 fly-over
Before the day of the memorial, Irelan said she and her family drove to the airport in Lakefield where a flight instructor said there was a group that performs fly-overs for fallen veterans. She said even though her father flew in B-17s, the B-25s are more impressive because they are louder.
"Imagine 25 of those going to war. It was breathtaking. I never realized what a magnificent man my dad was," Ireland said tearfully. "It took you back in time too. It was a perfect day. Everything fell into place. I was surprised at how many people showed up, over 60."
Ireland said her father will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with military funeral honors on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. The family requests memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Saucier is survived by his brother Edward, his sister June, 6 children, 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, three of his siblings, Claire, Jack, Alfred, and his oldest son Richard.