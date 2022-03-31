Some super-soft and adorable comfort bunnies were brought to the Bridges Area Learning Center to provide students with a unique form of stress relief during finals week.
Based on their smiles and sweet interactions with the animals, brought to the school by Peacebunny Island, it was evident how much joy the bunnies provided the students at the alternative high school.
Local junior Caleb Smith started the bunny business when he was eight-years-old. As a young boy, he was eager to help prevent the common cycle of rabbits being adopted and then abandoned and to save as many bunnies as he could. He trains the bunnies to provide ‘hope and hoppiness’ to groups and individuals needing a little extra peace and positivity in their lives.
For more information about Peacebunny Island, check out their their website at www.peacebunnyisland.com