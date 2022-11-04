Prior Lake resident Jennifer Stearns said she decided to run for the Scott County Board over what she considers to be a lack of transparency about a so-called "reentry" home under consideration for the Shady Beach neighborhood in Prior Lake.
“I really think that I just want the county to know that people can organize in an effective way and that they should listen to their constituents,” said Stearns, who announced her candidacy on Facebook this week. She is running as a write-in candidate since she jumped into the race after the filing deadline.
The incumbent, Dave Beer, who was elected to the District 4 seat in 2016, said that while the home is currently being proposed for people who have recently been incarcerated, his preference is that it be used for homeless families.
Stearns said she took issue with very few people being part of the decision- making process and felt that the people who should’ve been involved weren’t. “I think if they’re unwilling to work with the community, we need someone in there who would be willing to work with the communities,” she said.
Beer said he doesn’t think the plan is set in stone. “I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion that the family homeless piece is off the table,” he said. He said he was hopeful the county board will have a workshop meeting "to see exactly what the possibilities are as a board.”
Beer said he also hopes that a task force can be formed with people from the county and the neighborhood to see what could be put there. “I think some solutions could come out of that,” he said.
Days before volunteers went to work on the home, Beer said, he had conversations with the county administration about the home being for families. He said public pressure isn’t what changed his mind.
“My position has not wavered,” he said.
Beer explained that the volunteers' work on the home is what alerted the neighbors before officials were able to speak to them.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. People will have to write Stearns' name on the ballot in order to vote for her.
Beer, 54, has lived in Scott County for 30 years, is married to his wife Julie and has two sons, David and Jake, along with a daughter Kate. He is the owner of Turning Leaf Landscapes. He graduated from University of Northwestern-St. Paul with a degree in marketing.
Stearns moved to Prior Lake in 2015 and all three of her children have been born since then, according to her campaign website. She graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in international affairs.
On her website, Stearns said she was in the aviation industry for over 12 years in various capacities. “I had a passion for flying and became a certified private pilot in 2010. I started my first company in 2012, Winning Jet, which was a broker private jet charter service,” her website reads.
She currently runs Jennifer Stearns Consulting.