A Carver man is facing eight charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a family's home in an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Prior Lake on Friday, Nov. 25.
Charges were filed in Scott County on Monday for Sean M. Rasmussen, 31, who was charged with first-degree burglary, terroristic threats, reckless discharge of a firearm, a firearms violation and giving a false name to a police officer.
According to court documents, Rasmussen had a prior conviction for a felony crime of violence — namely domestic assault in 2012 — making him ineligible to possess firearms during last week's incident.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded to a report of a man rifling through the Dumpster at the Kwik Trip gas station on Fish Point Road in Prior Lake at approximately 1:21 p.m.
Upon arriving on scene, Rasmussen allegedly provided a false name and birthdate to police and quickly fled on foot. Officers eventually found Rasmussen lying behind a bush near a commercial building on Cottonwood Lane directly across a four-lane road from the Kwik Trip.
Rasmussen allegedly was unresponsive to commands and kept one hand in his front sweatshirt pocket and refused to remove it.
According to the complaint, one officer deployed a Taser and when Rasmussen was hit, he allegedly pulled his hand out and officers observed him holding a black handgun. Officers then retreated to their vehicles for cover while Rasmussen put the gun back in his pocket and fled on foot again.
Officers pursued Rasmussen to a residential neighborhood but lost sight of him. They eventually saw a home at the end of Windsor Lane that had an open garage door. As officers approached, they heard the door into the home slam shut.
As officers approached, they heard commotion from inside the home and heard a woman yelling for help, according to the complaint. Officers were able to see Rasmussen inside the home and ran to the garage door where they were met by the homeowners and told to evacuate the home.
The complaint also states that officers continued into the house and heard Rasmussen yelling from the second floor and also heard another individual who sounded panicked in the basement who was later identified as the homeowner’s 11-year-old son who later evacuated.
Officers took up defensive positions at the staircase of the home from which they could see the bedroom where Rasmussen had retreated. He allegedly made multiple statements to officers through the door, including that he had a gun. When officers yelled for him to come out and show his hands, he allegedly thrust a hand out of the door and waved a black handgun yelling, "See this?"
According to the complaint, after some communication, Rasmussen stated he was not going to leave the room. Officers were later informed that there were multiple firearms, including a rifle and ammunition in the bedroom that were unsecured.
Officers reported hearing multiple gunshots come from inside the home periodically as they waited for additional support from other agencies.
According to the report, negotiators managed to speak to Rasmussen on the phone and he allegedly said that “bullets will fly” and he would kill. After lengthy communication, the situation was defused and Rasmussen surrendered and was taken into custody at about 10 p.m.
Rasmussen was later found to have two active felony warrants during the standoff and officers found multiple firearms, multiple spent ammunition rounds, and several bullet holes throughout the house.
According to court documents, a court hearing was held on Monday and an examination of Rasmussen's mental health was ordered.
His next court appearance is set for Dec. 21 at 9:30 a.m.