Downtown Prior Lake will soon be covered in bright, colorful chalk art as the highly anticipated Chalk Fest returns Sept. 15-16.
The two-day event takes place on Main Avenue between County Road 21 and Dakota St. S.E., downtown Prior Lake.
According to the city, the popular and free event encourages attendees of all ages to participate in and/or admire the work of amateur and professional artists.
“This event has grown each year in attendance since it began in 2019,” Steve Hart, Parks and Recreation Manager, said. “The event combines quality art, live music, great food options, and interactive activities, so there really is something for every age group.”
Hart said the event is bringing back popular professional artists who dazzle spectators with their 3D chalk art.
“We are bringing back several popular artists from past years, including Shawn McCann, Allison Severson, Brigid Higgins, and Madelyn Hohler, as well as a new fifth artist LeAnna Wurzer,” Hart said. “Some attractions include several professional chalk artists, who will be performing their craft right on the streets of downtown Prior Lake.”
Hart said for those who want to share their talents, there is also an Amateur Art contest on the Saturday of the event. Limited spaces are available, so artists should register soon.
No registration is needed to attend the event.
According to the city, all drawing spaces are 4 feet-by-4 feet and more categories have been added to the contest this year.
Early Bird registration is open until Sept. 14. Cost is $15 for an individual and $25 for a group. Day of event walk-up registration is available (if space allows) on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost is $25 for an individual and $35 for a group.
“We encourage the community to come out and enjoy the art, music, food and businesses in downtown Prior Lake,” Hart added. “This year’s food truck line-up is the Brick Oven Bus, KCM Eggrolls, and Sandy’s Grill.”
To register online visit www.priorlakemn.gov/recreation