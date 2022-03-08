The Prior Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday that asserts the city’s support of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging -- to loud applause -- after months of talks in the community that were initiated after a racist video was posted on social media last November.
The video in question started to circulate on social media late last year and led to a peaceful protest outside Prior Lake High School on Nov. 11. It features a teenage girl -- identified by district officials as a PLHS student -- repeatedly using racial slurs and encouraging the target of the video to take her own life.
The video has been followed by several similar incidents at the high school, including another video that surfaced on social media in December, a racist note that was discovered inside a student athlete's gym bag -- which led to the resignation of the head girls basketball coach -- and another racist message written on a girls' bathroom mirror at the school.
All of the incidents have been or are currently under investigation.
City manager Jason Wedel said the city was asked to respond to the negative criticism by residents who have also experienced similar, negative situations.
"Three months ago the city was thrust into the spotlight by a racist video that was posted on social media. That video is unfortunately not an isolated incident and we have heard from many others in the community that they have also had negative experiences here," Wedel said during the meeting. "On Dec. 8, 2021, the city council heard from many who came from this very room and spoke at the public forum of their negative experiences and asked for the city to respond. It is therefore important for the city to take a formal position as it relates to the position to the DEIB."
Wedel said that over the past several months, the city has been active in DEIB efforts, including meetings with the community and DEIB-related events.
"The mayor issued a statement on Nov. 11 denouncing racism and the city council authorized the mayor and city staff to invite diverse members to convene on the topic of racism in Prior Lake," Wedel said. He said meetings were held Nov. 17, Dec. 9 and Jan. 26.
Wedel said the culmination of these efforts helped form the resolution. Residents, council members and staff all contributed to the language that was ultimately approved Monday evening.
"The city also joined the cities of Savage, Credit River, Spring Lake Township and Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools for the Community Coffee and Conversations," Wedel added. "Those events included us hosting one at Club Prior. In addition, the city was active in the MLK Jr. event at the high school on Jan. 17. The culmination of this meeting, along with many other events, have helped shaped the resolution before the city council. The resolution also incorporates additional feedback from city council members during the work session held on Feb. 22."
Mayor Kirt Briggs said that, to the best of his knowledge, the action of approving a DEIB resolution is a first among cities across Scott County.
“The resolution says to all that our council stands unified in voice and action to oppose intolerance and hate in all forms," Briggs said. "It also says that we are unified in voice and action to advance diversity, equity and inclusion so that all feel welcome and are safe in our community.”
Zach Braid, city councilman, also offered his support of the resolution.
"Everyone in our city should feel welcomed, respected, and be able to participate in all the activities that it offers," Braid said. "I want the community to know that we stand against racism and hate in all forms."