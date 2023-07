CITY OF CHANHASSEN CARVER AND HENNEPIN COUNTIES, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR VACATION OF PUBLIC DRAINAGE & UTILITY EASEMENTS AND PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY OVER LOT 1, BLOCK 1 AND OUTLOT A, MCGLYNN PARK AND OUTLOT A MCGLYNN PARK 2 ND ADDITION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Chanhassen City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Chanhassen City Hall, 7700 Market Boulevard, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes § 412.851 to consider the vacation of public drainage and utility easements and public right-of-way over Lot 1, Block 1 and Outlot A, McGlynn Park and Outlot A, McGlynn Park 2 nd Addition, Chanhassen, and legally described as follows: 1. Easements: All drainage and utility easements lying within Outlot A, McGLYNN PARK and all drainage and utility easements lying within Outlot A, McGLYNN PARK 2ND ADDITION, according to the recorded plats thereof, Carver County, Minnesota which were dedicated to the public in said plats. Together with that part of the drainage and utility easement within Lot 1, Block 1, McGLYNN PARK, according to the recorded plat thereof, Carver County, Minnesota which lies northerly of the following described line: Beginning at the southeast corner of Outlot A, McGLYNN PARK 2ND ADDITION, said Carver County; thence westerly, along the south line thereof and its westerly extension, to the northwesterly line of said Lot 1, Block 1, McGLYNN PARK and there said line terminates. Together with easement for roadway, drainage and utility purposes recorded as Document No. 187965; 2. Right of Way: That part of Buttercup Road dedicated to the public in McGLYNN PARK, according to the recorded plat thereof, Carver County, Minnesota which lies westerly of the northerly extension of the west line of Lot 1, Block 1, McGLYNN PARK 2ND ADDITION, said Carver County and northerly of the following described line: Beginning at the southeast corner of Outlot A, McGLYNN PARK 2ND ADDITION, said Carver County; thence westerly, along the south line thereof and its westerly extension, to the northwesterly line of said Lot 1, Block 1, McGLYNN PARK and there said line terminates. 223738v1 All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing and express their opinions with respect to this proposal. Erik R. Henricksen, PE, Project Engineer Phone: 952-227-1165