Credit River Mayor Chris Kostik announced the launch of an all-new city website.
While the address—www.creditriver-mn.gov—hasn’t changed, “city information is on an all-new platform designed to improve communications with residents and other parties doing business with Credit River,” Kostik said.
The new website platform replaces the original Credit River website that has been in place since 2008.
Kostik added that the new look of the website should make it faster and more convenient for residents to get the information that they desire.
“In addition,” he said, “statistics show that greater than 60 percent of all people online are accessing information on mobile devices, and our new website automatically formats what is seen depending on whether a user is on a mobile device, tablet or a laptop or desktop computer.”
For additional information, contact Kostik at kostik@creditrivermn.gov., or Mark McNeill, Interim City Administrator, at cityadmin@creditriver-mn.gov.