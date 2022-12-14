The Ponds Park playground in Prior Lake will soon be getting a much needed makeover to meet today’s modern needs, and the city needs the community’s input to help decide which playground it should build.
There are three options to choose from in a community survey on the city’s website. The survey is open until Sunday, Dec. 18.
City officials say the beloved playground was established in 1982 and is one of the most heavily used parks in the city.
At Ponds Park, residents and visitors can find two ball fields to play baseball, soccer, football and softball throughout the playing season.
Steve Hart, Parks and Recreation Manager for the City of Prior Lake, said Ponds Park is the city’s main athletic complex for hosting baseball, softball, football, and soccer games.
“There is an existing playground in the park. This playground is over 20 years old and has outlived its expected and useful life,” Hart said. “Ponds Park is one of the city’s community parks. Community parks serve a broader purpose than a neighborhood park, and typically include elements of a neighborhood park — i.e. playgrounds — along with the broader aspects of community parks.”
Hart said with the higher level of activity than a community park usually sees, it means that it needs to feature a playground that meets the needs of various ages and groups.
“Having a playground which meets the needs of varying age groups and accessibility needs is a priority,” Hart said. “In this case, the playground at Ponds Park gets heavily used by families of those in athletic programming happening in the park.”
Hart also said the playground upgrade is part of a larger project at Ponds Park that includes the realigning of two ball fields for increased accessibility and safety. Construction is set to begin in August 2023, after the main baseball and softball seasons end. The project is anticipated to be complete in the fall of 2023.
Hart said after the survey concludes on Dec. 18, responses will be evaluated and that information will be used to help guide the selection of elements chosen for the new playground, and which playground vendor is best able to meet the priorities identified.
“The decision will also include staff and consultant review, cost considerations and the ability of the vendor to perform the work,” Hart said.
Hart added that the budget for the playground portion of the project, which includes a new container or border, removal of the old equipment and sand surface as well as purchase and installation of new playground equipment and surfacing, is $350,000. The project will be paid for out of the city’s Parks Capital Fund.
According to the city, while it may appear in the photos that there is sand surrounding the park, sand will not be used. The surface will be a mix of poured-in-place rubber in some areas, and wood chips in others.
Hart said that getting the community’s input is vital to the park’s success since the playground serves many people. In addition, to those who live near the park, the city wants to make sure the playground that gets installed meets the needs and desires of the community as best it can.
“I’m mostly excited for the community to have the opportunity to experience some of the cool, new features that are in a more modern playground,” Hart said. “The quality and type of elements that will be here are very different than what has been in this park for 20 plus years. One direction we have given to the vendors who submitted concepts is to include measures that make the playground more accessible and inclusive to visitors of all abilities, and that will be a huge benefit to the citizens of Prior Lake.”
To complete the survey, visit PriorLakeMN.gov/PondsPark.