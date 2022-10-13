The City of Prior Lake recently received results from a community survey conducted over the summer that was intended to gauge residents' satisfaction with city services.
The survey responses provided insight into what residents view as the city’s strengths and opportunities for improvement, and they help the city evaluate service delivery and create plans for the future.
City officials are in the middle of a strategic planning process to create a formal plan that will take the city through the next several years.
"The information from the survey will be used as guide to help with the development of that plan which is currently underway," said Jeffrey DeMars, City of Prior Lake's communication coordinator. "Once the plan is formalized, the city council is expected to adopt it later this year."
The online survey was sampled from 519 residents and contained a broad range of questions capturing residents' opinions around these 10 central facets of the community:
- Economy
- Mobility
- Community Design
- Utilities
- Safety
- Natural Environment
- Parks and Recreation
- Health and Wellness
- Education, Arts, and Culture
- Inclusivity and Engagement
Safety scores high
According to the community survey, 93% of those surveyed think Prior Lake is a great place to live, and 86% rated customer service by city employees "good" or "excellent."
Eighty-four percent of respondents gave favorable reviews to the overall feeling of safety in the city, with 97% saying they feel very or somewhat safe in Prior Lake’s downtown/commercial area and in their neighborhoods during the day.
When it comes to public safety, 93% of respondents think qualities of fire service are at least good or excellent, while 86% of residents rank police services in that range. Overall, 84% of residents say they have a feeling of safety.
Rating city parks, services
Survey results show that 9 out of 10 respondents think the quality of parks and recreation opportunities are good or excellent, with 60% saying maintaining existing trails is the highest priority for the department. As for cleanliness, 90% of residents think the cleanliness of Prior Lake is good or excellent.
According to the survey data, ratings for survey items related to Prior Lake's natural environment tended to be positive, on par with or above national averages. About 92% of those surveyed gave excellent or good reviews to the overall quality of natural environment in Prior Lake. About 7 in 10 offered positive evaluations of Prior Lake's open space, preservation of natural areas, and yard waste pick-up services, while roughly 8 in 10 residents favorably rated recycling.
City services included in the survey were sewer, snow removal and street cleaning. The survey shows 90% of residents think sewer services are good or excellent, 81% find snow removal to be good or excellent and 80% say street cleaning is good or excellent.
Focus areas, key findings
According to the survey, the top three focus areas that residents would like to see improvement in the next few years are in safety, street utilities and parks and recreation.
One of the key findings of the survey is that Prior Lake residents enjoy a positive quality of life. Survey results show that about 9 in 10 respondents favorably reviewed the city as a place to live, and the overall quality of life. A similarly high proportion — 93% — were likely to recommend living in Prior Lake to others, and 90% planned to remain in the city for the next five years. In addition, 8 in 10 residents positively rated the overall image or reputation of Prior Lake and the city as a good place to raise children.
Another key finding of the survey showed that Prior Lake's economy is a strong community feature.
According to the survey highlights, responses relating to the economy in Prior Lake tended to be positive, with 82% of residents rating the overall economic health of Prior Lake as excellent or good. About 70% of the community offered positive ratings for the city’s overall quality of business and service establishments, while about half of residents were pleased with both the variety of business and service establishments and the vibrancy of the downtown/commercial area.
To view the full survey results visit PriorLakeMN.gov.