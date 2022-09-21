This year’s Chalk Fest was another colorful hit.
Hosted by the city of Prior Lake and sponsored by Prior Lake State Agency and Boathouse Brothers Brewing Co., the event took place Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, on Main Avenue in downtown Prior Lake. Streets were filled with professional and amateur artists, live music, food trucks and fun. This year, the event featured artwork from professional street artists and muralists Shawn McCann, Allison Severson, Brigid Higgins and Madelyn Hohler. According to Kelsey Coy, Prior Lake’s recreation supervisor, about 2,000 people attended the event, which was aimed at bringing the community together and highlighting the city’s downtown.
“Attendees were able to admire the incredible work of skilled professional street artists, some of which is likely still visible along Main Street, as well as the hard work of amateur chalk artists competing to win prizes in several different categories,” Coy said. “Plentiful sidewalk chalk, live music, a DJ, games and food trucks available on site made it an event that you could spend hours at.”
Artists competed as individuals or in groups and in age categories that included 12-and-under, 13-17 and 18-and-over.
Coy said planning efforts are already underway for the 5th annual Chalk Fest in 2023, with a date still to be determined.