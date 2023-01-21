Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools kicked off the new year by welcoming all Lakers back to school from winter break, along with four newly elected School Board members.
On Jan. 9, Lisa Atkinson, Amy Bullyan and Jessica Olstad, as well as re-elected board member Enrique Velazquez, took the oath of office and officially began their four-year terms. Congratulations to each of them!
Also on Jan. 9, existing board members took on new leadership roles. Amy Crosby was elected chair, Mary Frantz was elected vice chair/clerk and Julie Bernick was elected treasurer.
Something that is somewhat unique to PLSAS is that our School Board has a student representative. Prior Lake High School Student Council President Ariana Olson is a non-voting member who serves as an important link between the student body and the board directors. Her one-year term began last fall.
Serving as a board member is a big responsibility that often requires long hours and difficult decisions that reflect what is best for all students. Each School Board is responsible to its community for governing efficiently and leading effectively to provide for equitable education, resulting in high student achievement.
According to the Minnesota School Boards Association, boards are most effective when they focus on the big picture: making policy, setting goals, engaging stakeholders and developing skills over time through experience and continued training.
Your PLSAS board has shown it has a strong commitment to serving our community and putting students first. Members are also committed to engaging with stakeholders and being transparent in what they do. School Board meetings are live streamed and recorded. Meeting videos, schedules and agendas can be found on our website, www.plsas.org.
I would like to thank former board members Jonathan Drewes, Michael Nelson and Stacey Ruelle, each of whom made outstanding contributions during their years of service on the board. I would also like to thank our current School Board members for their dedication to public education. Together, we will make the best decisions possible for the students, staff and families of PLSAS.