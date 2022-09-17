Recently we welcomed more than 8,700 students to the 2022-23 school year and last week students and staff enjoyed the first full week of school. As the new superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools I am looking forward to this school year with great optimism.
Since starting in July, I have spent time visiting schools, meeting with staff, parents, students, city and township leaders, and beginning to get to know the area and businesses. My family and I are enjoying this community very much and recently became some of Prior Lake’s newest residents. After serving as a superintendent in Colorado Springs, I am excited to be back in my home state and become a Laker.
With just over two months in the district, I can already see PLSAS has terrific staff who are dedicated to our mission to educate all learners to reach their full potential as contributing and productive members of our ever-changing global community. Together we will support students and build on our district’s strong foundation.
This is not work that can be done alone. Strong schools equal strong communities and it will take our entire community, working together, to support our students and continue to bring our mission to life for them.
Looking ahead to the school year, I will be laser focused on core academics and providing the support necessary to meet the unique learning needs of all students, while providing them with social-emotional skills to help them reach their full potential.
I am also looking forward to getting more involved in the community, meeting parents and district residents, and gathering feedback to learn more about what’s important to our stakeholders. To do that, I am hosting a series of “Listening and Learning” events scheduled throughout the school district. Anyone in our community is welcome to attend any one of the following public events.
September 19, 4:30-6:00 p.m.
Savage Library, 13090 Alabama Ave. S.
September 21, 6:30-8:00 p.m.
Prior Lake Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave. SE
September 27, 9:00-10:30 a.m.
Credit River Hall, 18985 Meadow View Blvd., Prior Lake
October 11, 1:00-2:30 p.m.
Club Prior, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave. SE Suite 101, Prior Lake
I am honored to serve this community and am excited to begin the new school year as your superintendent.