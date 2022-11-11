Over the past week, a proposal to house up to four men at a time in a home owned by Scott County has led to a public community meeting and a last minute write-in campaign by Prior Lake resident Jennifer Stearns for the county commission.
Stearns ran over what she considers to be a lack of transparency about the so-called “reentry” home under consideration for the Shady Beach neighborhood.
Incumbent Dave Beer defeated Sterans for the District 4 seat and explained before the election that he feels the same way about the use of the home, saying he is hopeful the home would instead be used to house homeless families.
Currently, the house is slated to be used for recently incarcerated men that are on probation or supervised release in Scott County and are homeless.
The house first came to the attention of the neighborhood after volunteers were seen working at the home located at 6121 140th Street NE, before officials could speak to residents about the project.
What is reentry housing?
Molly Bruner, Community Corrections Director for Scott County, explained Scott County was awarded a five year grant at $70,000 per year through the Department of Corrections for reentry housing, which is a way to help reduce recidivism and to tackle homelessness for those who previously had a Scott County residence prior to incarceration.
An additional $130,000 per year in American Rescue Plan Act funds were approved by the Scott County Commission. According to Bruner, the roughly $90,000 needed to renovate the home will be paid for with ARPA funds.
Reentry housing is relatively new in Scott County. Another house in Shakopee has been used for this purpose for more than a year.
Bruner explained housing is an important part of dealing with different issues formerly incarcerated people can face, such as chemical dependency or mental health issues. She said without a place to live, those issues are extremely difficult to deal with.
She said it’s also important to know where people are living when they are under their supervision.
Bruner said there is staff at their Shakopee home, including a reentry coordinator for at least 40 hours a week, along with staff on the weekends and at night. They also have 24/7 cameras in the common areas for security and volunteers that work in the home.
In addition to supervision, Bruner said services provided also help residents get their finances in order and help with things like the homeownership process.
As of the summer, 12 residents were admitted in the Shakopee home, seven of which were employed by the time they left the home. Out of the 12 men, five had secure stable housing, eight got health insurance and three got their driver’s license back.
Bruner noted those who are on intensive supervised release aren’t supervised by Scott County Corrections, meaning they wouldn’t be eligible for the program.
Some of the crimes to be required to be on intensive supervised release includes things like violent crimes and level 3 sex offenders.
“Really, they are looking at the person’s offenses,” Stearns said.
On Nov. 4, Beer said he didn’t think the project was set in stone.
“I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion that the family homeless piece is off the table,” he said. He said he was hopeful the county board will have a workshop meeting “to see exactly what the possibilities are as a board.”
Beer said he also hopes a task force can be formed with people from the county and the neighborhood to see what could be put there. “I think some solutions could come out of that,” he said.
Days before volunteers went to work on the home, Beer said he had conversations with the county administration about the home being for families. He said public pressure isn’t what changed his mind.
“My position has not wavered,” he said.
Zoning requirements
One of the points of contention brought up by Stearns are concerns regarding zoning.
It was explained previously by Bruner that since Prior Lake allows for up to four unrelated adults to live in the same home in residential neighborhoods, it meant that they don’t need any variances.
“We are following the city ordinance for zoning which is all we legally need for four unrelated people in a single family home,” Bruner said in an email.
However, after finding out how long people would be staying in the home, it led to the question of whether or not the home would be considered a short-term rental.
City Administrator Jason Wedel said the city originally heard people would be living there between six to nine months, but during the neighborhood meeting, it was explained that residents would stay there between 90 to 120 days.
Wedel said the minimum number of days someone has to rent their home is 180 days, according to the city’s short-term rental ordinance.
“That is something we will take a look at just to see if there is a conflict there or not,” Wedel said. “If this were to fall under the guidance of our ordinance on short-term rentals, then if they’re not in compliance with the ordinance, then it would not be a permitted use.”
During Monday’s Prior Lake City Council work session, the city attorney met with the council and is looking into concerns, said Jeffrey DeMars, a spokesperson for the city.