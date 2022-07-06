The popular and patriotic Fourth of July Boat Parade and fireworks presented by the Prior Lake Association went off without a hitch over the holiday weekend, despite wet weather.
Adam Proehl, association president, said he had his doubts that the show would go on but that the parade went ahead as scheduled.
"All weekend we were admittedly nervous about being able to pull it off, but the weather cooperated," said Proehl, adding that 17 of 23 entrants showed up. "We had so many great entries, which made the judging both fun and challenging."
This year's winners were members of the Goodman, Olson, Johnson, Cuka, Dillon, Ray and Schafer families of Prior Lake, who had a "Top Gun"-themed pontoon adorned as a U.S. Navy ship. The float included two realistic inflatable F-14 "Super Tomcat" fighter jet pool toys. Participants also dressed up as some of the film's characters.
The group also won last year's boat parade with their "Cow's Baywatch"- themed boat.
"The biggest thing is that we wanted the participants to enjoy a fun time putting together a float with family and friends and hear cheers as they passed through the channel into the lower lake," Proehl said.
Here are the 2022 Fourth of July Boat Parade winners:
- 1st Place: "Top Gun" theme, $500 prize
- 2nd Place: Also a "Top Gun" theme, $250 prize
- 3rd Place: Candyland Cove, $100 prize
Honorable Mentions (each received a $40 gift card to Charlie's on Prior):
- Pirates of Prior
- The Goose is Loose -- combo of "Top Gun" theme with a local angle
- The Loon -- What Makes Prior Lake Special
- Bathin' in the Bay
Most Patriotic:
- Karrie Schuller, $250 prize
Best Laker Pride:
- Prior Lake is One in a Minion, $250 prize
Fireworks light up the sky
After the boat parade, the community enjoyed a fireworks display.
"Fireworks went off without a hitch," Proehl said. "We’ve heard from so many people via Facebook, personal messages to me and other board members, and general comments that the show was well received. Seeing those comments and messages makes it all work."
Proehl said the 56th annual fireworks show couldn't have been done without the support of the community, including businesses and individual donors, the City of Prior Lake, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Knotty Oar Marina.