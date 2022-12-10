What are your thoughts on bottled water? The reason I ask is because our neighbors to the south, Elko New Market, are developing an industrial park on the Interstate 35 corridor. For its first development the city is considering a water bottling plant.
The Elko New Market City Council took the first steps towards approving the development of a water bottling plant by Niagara Bottling at their meeting on Nov. 29. The facility, according to Bring Me the News, is expected to be 425,000 square feet and could expand to 1.5 million square feet according to plans.
Niagara Bottling is expected to pull 155 million gallons of water a year from the Prairie du Chien–Jordan aquifer during Phase One of the development. The water will be filtered and bottled for sale. Some of the water will be used in the bottling process. Phase two of the development would pull another 155 million gallons of water a year from the aquifer.
For comparison, the entire city of Elko New Market used 125 million gallons of water in 2021. Once operational, the proposed bottling plant would account for 55% of Elko New Market’s total water usage during phase one of the development and 71% at the end of phase two, according to the Southern Minnesota Water Stewardship group’s Facebook page.
The price-per-10,000 gallons of water drawn from the aquifer by Niagara will be less than what the residents pay for their water, the organization says. There is no price hike if the bottling plant uses more water than expected. In addition, there are no controls in place that could be used to reduce the flow of water in times of drought or need on the part of the city. The Southern Minnesota Water Stewardship group opposes the Niagara Bottling development.
The city of Savage also draws much of its water from the Prairie de Chien–Jordan aquifer, both from wells in Savage and Burnsville. The city of Savage used approximately 900 million gallons of water in 2016 and that number is expected to rise to 1,300 million gallons a year by 2040, according to documents on the City of Savage’s website.
The City of Savage defines a large volume customer as a user that consumes more than 5 percent of the total water produced. Back in 2016, Savage didn’t have any large-volume customers. Niagara Bottling would certainly be considered a large volume customer, even in Savage.
This got me thinking about water resources. We have had lawn watering restrictions in Savage for as long as I can remember. The city has asked us to water only on even days if our house number ends in an even number and to not water between noon and 5 p.m. This makes total sense from a conservation and water management point of view.
You may also remember that last summer we had drought conditions in Savage. A check of the Department of Natural Resources drought map shows that Scott County is still under extreme drought conditions near the Minnesota River and severe drought conditions in the rest of the county. So at a gut level, it doesn’t seem like a good use of water resources to pull it out of the aquifer for bottling and shipping around the country.
Most conservation groups advocate limited use of bottled water. They argue that bottled water is not safer than tap water. The federal government requires more rigorous and frequent safety testing and monitoring of municipal drinking water than it does bottled water. Also tap water is less expensive to produce than bottled water.
Then there is the high carbon footprint of producing plastic bottles and shipping water around the country. And, of course, there is the trash problem of plastic water bottles ending up in landfills and oceans.
Bottled water is recommended to be kept on hand in case of emergencies. With climate change, we expect to see more problems with drought and severe weather, so having an emergency supply of bottled water in your house is a good precaution.
And bottled water does have a shelf life. Even though expiration dates are not required, two years is the recommended shelf life due to plastic degradation over time.
So, it seems that at least some bottled water is necessary. It will be up to consumers to figure out how much. Because if there is demand for bottled water, there will be more plants built and more water pulled out of the ground for bottling and shipping.
It turns out the Prairie du Chien-Jordan aquifer is quite large, covering much of southeastern Minnesota and down into Iowa. There are many communities that rely on it for their drinking water and for agricultural uses. Rochester, for example, gets all of its water from the Prairie du Chien-Jordan aquifer. Because of expected growth in that area, the University of Minnesota is studying the possibility of injecting surface water into the aquifer during times of plenty to supplement the naturally replenishing groundwater, according to an article on its website.
The water bottling companies point out that only a small amount of water used in the U.S., .01%, is used for bottling. For comparison, 37% of water is used in irrigation and 41% is used in thermoelectric power (primarily steam generators), according to Water Quality Products magazine. But each individual eco-system is unique and the use of water resources are often decided at the local government level.
While the 310 million gallons of water a year used by a bottling plant in Elko New Market may not seem like much compared to the entire aquifer, it might be prudent for the local government to ensure they are getting a good price for the resource and that they have control over water usage if environmental circumstances change. After all, Elko New Market is also experiencing drought conditions and it doesn’t seem a stretch that groundwater levels could be negatively affected by continued dry conditions. Water is not an endless resource and any efforts we can take now to preserve our ability to live in this great state for future generations is well worth the effort.