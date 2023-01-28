“God. Guns. Gas stoves.” That was the tweet from Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, a couple of weeks ago. I think his subtext was that big government was coming after your God, your guns and your gas stoves.
This interpretation seemed to be confirmed when I saw a similar tweet by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., that read: “Democrats are coming for your kitchen appliances.” And then we have Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who was running against Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House, who tweeted: “Democrats want to ban gas stoves. Republicans want to LEAVE YOU ALONE.”
Really? Democrats are banning gas stoves? I love my gas stove. I sure don’t want Democrats telling me how to cook my goose! Instead, I much prefer the Republicans LEAVING ME ALONE.
Wait, isn’t it the Republicans who want to outlaw abortions and put doctors and women in jail for pursuing reproductive healthcare? I’m not sure that counts as LEAVING ME ALONE.
I think we need to get to the meat of this story, don’t you? As it turns out, our public institutions like Stanford University and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have been studying gas stoves. We already know that unburned natural gas is more than 90 percent methane. Methane is not toxic, but it is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
The surprising finding of the Stanford study was that the majority of our gas stoves leak unburned gas into our kitchens even when they are not in use. With 40 million gas stoves across the country, the study estimates that the heat-trapping potential of the methane they discharge annually is roughly equivalent to the carbon dioxide released by half a million gas-powered cars.
Then there is the study done by the Harvard School of Public Health. It found that gas appliances introduced other toxic chemicals into the home, like benzene, hexane and toluene. These chemicals are found in small concentrations in the gas supply. When the supply leaks, the chemicals are introduced into the air we breathe. The exposure to some of these chemicals raises the risks for asthma, cancer and other illnesses.
I know, just more liberal elitists trying to tell me how to bake a cake. I, for one, know the best pie crusts are made with lard.
After reading about these studies, I think the information that was most helpful to me was the idea that when gas burners operate, the burning produces products of combustion that become part of the air we breathe. You can readily see these products of combustion in a campfire; they are the smoke that follows you around no matter where you are sitting. If you think about it, the gas burner on your other gas appliances, like your water heater and your furnace, all have exhaust fans and little chimneys that pull the products of combustion out of your home when they operate. That’s because the gases produced are colorless and odorless, yet not harmless.
Cooking with gas stoves creates nitrogen dioxide and releases tiny airborne particles that are lung irritants. Nitrogen dioxide has been linked with childhood asthma. Children living in households that use gas stoves for cooking are 42% more likely to have asthma, according to observational studies. The Stanford study measured the concentration of nitrogen dioxide from gas burners and ovens and found that, in some cases, the levels rose above safe levels set for outdoor air by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Your gas stove likely also has an exhaust fan above it, but do you use it when you cook? I don’t – only if something has gone wrong and I need to vent the smoke from burned food. Why not? Because it’s noisy and I never thought about what the burned fuel is leaving behind in the air I’m breathing – cooking smells are usually so good that I don’t even realize there might be something harmful mingled in the air.
So, what is a commie, pinko, socialist, radical, liberal elitist supposed to do? Get on the LEAVE YOU ALONE Republican bandwagon? Not sure I’m ready for that. How about a few commonsense things you can do to protect yourself and your family if you cook with a gas stove.
1. Ventilate your kitchen when you cook. In summer, you could open a window. In winter, use your exhaust vent fan.
2. Use an air purifier to remove pollutants from the air and improve indoor air quality.
3. Switch to electric appliances when you can. Use your microwave, toaster oven, rice cooker, electric kettle, crock pot or pressure cooker when appropriate.
4. If possible, switch to an electric stove. That will be a hard sell for a number of us but keep it in mind the next time you are appliance shopping. Making the switch helps the environment because electric appliances do not rely on methane gas but can instead be used with renewable clean energy sources.
In the end, I don’t think the federal government is coming after your God – the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prevents that – or your Guns – the Second Amendment prevents that – or your gas stoves – Oops, that’s not specifically in the Constitution. Maybe it’s time for an amendment!