March is Women’s History Month, a time when we acknowledge and celebrate women’s contributions to American History. In Minnesota, it is also a time when the Minnesota Legislative session is in full swing. There are two issues in particular that provide a crossroads between Minnesota’s legislative agenda and women’s history in America. One is the Equal Rights Amendment and the other is access to abortion care.
Let’s start with the 2023 Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment Bill (HF173/SF37). Minnesota currently does not have an Equal Rights Amendment in its constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment is necessary to ensure that equality under the law is upheld.
Despite Minnesota’s rules and laws that try to prevent discrimination in employment, housing and healthcare, there are many groups of citizens that are still experiencing legal discrimination in the workplace and are subject to violence based on their perceived differences. An Equal Rights Amendment in the Minnesota Constitution would provide a legal basis to fight this discrimination.
The 2023 ERA bill reads as follows: “Equality under the law shall not be abridged or denied by this state or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” This more inclusive language was recently adopted in Nevada where voters opted to add protections for traditionally marginalized people to their state constitution.
In order to become part of the Minnesota Constitution, the 2023 ERA bills must pass out of the House and Senate legislative committees, pass a floor vote in both houses, and ultimately be voted on by all Minnesotans in a ballot measure. The House bill successfully advanced out of the State and Local Government Committee on March 2. The Senate bill passed the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee on March 3.
The bills need a simple majority in both the House and Senate to pass. Once passed, the 2023 Minnesota State ERA will be ready to be voted on by the all the voters in Minnesota.
If passed, the Minnesota State ERA would likely appear on the 2024 ballot. If voters approve the ERA in a state-wide election, it will be added to the state Constitution. That would be a truly historic event to add to the accomplishments discussed during Women’s History month in the coming years.
Access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion services, is the other area that affects both women’s history in Minnesota and legislation being debated at our Capitol this session. You may have heard that the Legislature passed and the governor signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act earlier this session. The PRO Act basically codifies the Minnesota Supreme Court Decision in Doe v. Gomez that ensured Minnesotans had a right to abortion care.
However, several proposed laws that would curtail access to abortion care remain on the books in Minnesota. The Legislature is currently debating the Reproductive Freedom Codification Act (HF91/SF70) that would repeal these unconstitutional restrictions.
The legislation would end state-mandated anti-abortion propaganda, allow for licensed health care providers to offer abortion care, stop the law requiring minors seeking abortion care to notify both parents — even if they have no relationship with one or both parents or if those relationships are abusive — and prevent anti-abortion activists from accessing private medical information. The Reproductive Freedom Codification Act is working its way through the House and Senate Legislative Committees this month.
Two more associated bills have also been introduced. The Positive Pregnancies Support Act (HF289/SF336), which redirects state funding from anti-abortion organizations to support for pregnant people regardless of their health care decisions, and the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act (HF366/SF165), which protects providers, citizens and patients form legal attacks imposed by anti-abortion extremists in other states. The passage of these three bills and the signing into law by Gov. Walz would truly make Minnesota a safer place for women and their healthcare providers.
March is shaping up to be a history making month for Minnesota women. Our legislators are taking on the big issues of equality under the law. The protection of women and other marginalized people through an Equal Rights Amendment to the state Constitution and protecting women’s reproductive rights and those of healthcare professionals who provide that care could make Minnesota a shining beacon of equity in the Midwest region.