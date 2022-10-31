Have you ever played a board game with a young child? When they first start out, you’re teaching them the game, showing them how to play. When they win, you cheer and celebrate their victory. They laugh and smile and dance around. It is pure joy to master a new skill. However, at some point, the child will lose the game. When that happens, there may be tears or anger, stomping and shouting. And what do you do? You console, you say “better luck next time,” you point out that most players don’t win all the time, it’s part of the game. And you encourage them to play again. What you do not do is just agree that, yes, they did win after all.
Or how about a sporting contest? We’ve all known kids learning basketball or volleyball or golf. These games are not mastered in a single practice session. It takes the hard work of the individual, plus the coaching staff, plus the families, to get a team together, let alone one that wins. Even the very best teams don’t win all the time. And what happens when they lose? They all shake hands with the other side and congratulate their opponents on a good game. They practice even harder and come back to compete again. This is called sportsmanship and it’s ingrained in our culture of competition.
In almost every area of life from relationships to careers to driving a car to investing your money, we make mistakes, and we sometimes lose. Occasionally, we even feel like the game was rigged, that there was no way to win, that the cards were stacked against us. What is the productive way to respond to these losses? We pick ourselves up, learn from our mistakes, and try again. If the game really was rigged, like an investment scam that stole your money or corporate espionage that stole your idea, we turn to the rule of law to settle our disputes and seek redress for wrongs committed against us.
There is competition, too, in the marketplace of ideas, particularly when it comes to how we choose to govern ourselves. Every election cycle, citizens who would like to represent us in our government have the opportunity to tell us their ideas on how we should run the country, tell us their ideas about what laws should be put in place, and tell us their ideas about what policies should be used by our governing bodies. Then the rest of us can listen to the ideas, find the candidates who most closely agree with us and go vote. If our candidate wins, we smile, laugh and dance around. If our candidate loses, we shake hands with the winner and congratulate them on a good competition.
This isn’t always easy. It still hurts to lose no matter how old you are, but those are the rules. After a loss, we might take some time to reflect on how we made mistakes and what we can learn from them. Or maybe we reassess our ideas because they weren’t popular enough to win an election. Or maybe we try a different argument next time because we really believe in our ideas. And if we truly believe in our ideas, we try again.
But what if there was cheating, you ask? If we thought that the election truly was rigged, or illegal in some way, we turn to our rule of law and challenge the results in court. Like an umpire in a sporting event, the courts make a ruling and we all agree to abide by that ruling. That’s how our system works. That’s how it’s worked for over 200 years. Until now.
It wasn’t until the 2020 election that many elected officials refused to accept the will of the voters. We had a president who knew he had lost the election and yet encouraged a demonstration (that turned violent) at the Capitol designed to stop the winner from taking office. We had elected officials in Congress, including two from Minnesota, who voted to not accept the will of the people in states like Arizona and Pennsylvania. The two legislators from Minnesota who voted against certifying electors from other states were Michelle Fischbach and the late Jim Hagedorn. And now, we have a rogue’s gallery of candidates running for office who indicate they won’t accept the results of the election if they lose.
I can’t help but be reminded of the child who loses his first game of checkers and stomps his feet and shouts and cries because he lost. That type of poor sportsmanship is not to be encouraged. No one wants to play with a child who can only win and then gloat about how clever they are. Yet that is what we are being asked to do all over the country, including here in Minnesota. We have candidates on our ballot who won’t accept a loss at the voting booth. If they lose, they claim cheating. If they challenge in court and lose, they claim cheating. Yet if they win, they claim it was by their own merits and is a win in the marketplace of ideas.
This election cycle, more than ever, use your parent voice and send the election deniers to their room to think over their bad behavior. Use your coach voice to bench the election deniers until they can respect the rules. Use your citizenship rights to cast your vote for democracy. Ideas and policies about the economy will come and go, but your democracy must be protected in every election cycle. The winners of the next election will set policy for future elections. Poor sports and angry shouters who can’t accept a defeat have no place making decisions for the rest of us.