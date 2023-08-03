Credit River City Councilor Brent Lawrence has resigned from the council, citing his purchase of a home outside the city limits and pending move, the city announced. His resignation went into effect Aug. 1.
Lawrence was elected to the Credit River Township Board in 2008 and served as a supervisor and as chairman until the incorporation of the city. In 2021, he was elected to serve on Credit River’s first council and served as a councilor and as acting mayor.
“Since being elected in March of 2008 to what was then the township board of supervisors, my time representing the citizens of Credit River has been one of the highlights of my career,” Lawrence said in a news release provided by the city. “I’ve made many friendships in Credit River, and I hope that I have made a difference during my time as an elected official. I am especially proud to have seen the incorporation of the city, and the hiring of our first full-time employee and now our first permanent city administrator.”
Over his tenure, Lawrence has been an asset to the Credit River community with his tireless work, engagement on issues and reasoned and informed approach to all matters at hand, the city said.
Added Lawrence: “I appreciate the trust that Credit River residents granted me since being first elected in 2008.”
The city said it appreciates Lawrence’s 15 years of service.