Grammy award-winning artist Darius Rucker will replace Lady A as the Country Night headliner at the 2023 Lakefront Music Fest, organizers announced.
Rucker, who first achieved fame as lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the band Hootie & the Blowfish, will round out the country acts on Saturday, July 15, at the annual festival. Lady A backed out because of scheduling conflicts, according to a press release from organizers.
Refunds are available through Sept. 28, 2022, by emailing info@lakefrontmusicfest.com.
Since releasing his first country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 gold, platinum or multi-platinum certified hits, organizers said.
The Lakefront Music Fest will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, and at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Lakefront Park. Lynyrd Skynyrd is scheduled to headline Rock Night on July 14.
Additional artists yet to be announced.
General admission is $65 per night or $80 for the weekend (through May 31, 2023, or until sold out). Pit passes are $100 per night. Limited availability. VIP tickets are $225 per night and in limited supply. VIP purchasers must be 21-years-old.
Tickets and more information are available at www.lakefrontmusicfest.com.