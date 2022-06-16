The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report by an environmental group that claimed an adult zebra mussel had been found in Spring Lake, according to a news release from Scott County.
Spring Lake is connected to Prior Lake, where zebra mussels were found in 2009. In its release, the county said the DNR is in contact with the Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District about follow-up surveys to help determine the distribution of the invasive species.
Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.
Five lakes in Scott County have now been confirmed to have a zebra mussel infestation: Pike Lake, Jeffers Pond, Spring Lake and Upper and Lower Prior Lakes.