The Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board of Education has hired Dr. Michael Thomas, a Minnesota native who had been working as a superintendent in Colorado, as the district's next superintendent.
Pending contract negotiations, Thomas will join the district July 1, replacing Dr. Teri Staloch, who announced in February that she would be stepping down at the end of the school year.
Thomas has 25 years of experience in public education, most recently as the superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11.
Prior to that, Thomas held leadership roles in Minneapolis Public Schools, including chief of academics and leadership, interim superintendent, chief of schools and associate superintendent. He also held leadership roles in Osseo Area Schools, serving as principal of Osseo Junior High School and Fair Oaks Elementary School and as equity/integration coordinator.
“We are thrilled that Dr. Thomas has accepted the Superintendency position. He is an experienced leader who will be a strong unifier in our community and has a deep commitment to students and staff," school board Chair Michael Nelson said a district news release. "I would like to thank the community for its engagement in the process and the tremendous amount of input we gathered from stakeholders.”
Thomas earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of St. Thomas, a master's degree in social work from the University of Minnesota and a doctorate in education from the University of St. Thomas.
Thomas was chosen after a selection process that included the superintendent search services of BWP & Associates, along with stakeholder input given through a survey and focus groups.
In announcing her decision to resign, Staloch said she had accepted a position in the private sector.