An 8-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike with her mother Monday evening, Aug. 22, according to the Prior Lake Police Department.
According to a press release, a pickup truck struck the child at the intersection of Dakota Trail and Orion Road on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation.
The 47-year-old driver of the truck remained on the scene while the child was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, where she later died, according to the release.
The driver of the truck was taken to the Scott County Jail and faces criminal vehicular homicide charges. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the police department.
Mdewakanton Public Safety and SMSC Conservation and Enforcement also responded to the scene.