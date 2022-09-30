Tenley Boushek is only in the fifth-grade, but she already has a long resume of film and television credits to her name, including a role in a Hallmark film.
With the help of her mother, Tenley, 10, who started acting when she was 2-years-old, is making her directorial debut with her very own short film, “Sally’s Secret,” which was shot in Prior Lake and will premiere at the Z-Film Festival in St. Louis Park in April and May of 2023.
The Z-Fest Film Festival is an annual Twin Cities contest-style film festival that features original seven-minute short films made by local filmmakers. It is hosted by Z Systems and sponsored by numerous companies and organizations in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota. Film screenings are followed by an awards gala and ceremony.
Tenley, who lives in New Prague, has participated in several community theatre productions, including “In the Hood,” which was presented by Child PlayTheatre at Twin Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake. She said she learned a lot, especially, from director Kate Nowlin, who cast her in “Lemon Shark,” a limited series based in Minnesota.
Tenley’s mother, Sonya Boushek, said her daughter caught the acting bug from her when she told her she was once an actress herself.
“I once was involved in acting. I never let my kids know about it until recently. Tenley was always in sports and I thought it was important for her to be involved in theatre,” she said. “One day, she (Tenley) asked me about TV acting. I have some experience with that and some knowledge and she never knew I did that.”
Sonya got in contact with Nowlin — an actress, writer, producer and director from Minnesota — who gave Tenley an opportunity to be featured in “Lemon Shark.”
“Tenley’s role was a kindergarten student and she loved it,” Sonya said. “I got her into more roles and they eventually became bigger roles.”
So far, Tenley has been featured in a Mountain Dew promotional commercial, a Hallmark film titled “Christmas Inn Farmstead,” a music video for hip-hop artists Atmosphere and over a dozen short films.
Among her accolades, Tenley was recently nominated for Best Child Actress for two short films, “The Puppet King” and “The Doll,” at Z-Fest Film Festival, both films received awards for “Best Prop.”
About ‘Sally’s Secret’According to Tenley, “Sally’s Secret” is a horror short film about an aunt who takes her triplet nieces and nephews on a camping trip. The trip goes well—until Aunt Sally starts telling campfire stories.
“Tenley had a great idea for a film and I couldn’t let her not fulfill this idea that she had. We worked on the script all summer, hired the crew and hired two actors (her brothers),” Sonya said. “It’s super exciting because she’s going to perhaps be the youngest director at the festival and I’ll be producing. Basically, she tells me everything she wants and I just try and fulfill all her requirements. She has this vision of what she wants and, so far, everything has fallen into place with the actors she found.”
Tenley said the film was shot at a lake house in Prior Lake near Jeffers Pond Elementary School. “The location was great and it was a perfect day, it was sunny,” Tenley said.
Filming took one day and is currently in post production. “We filmed for one day, a full day from 6 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.,” Sonya said. “We were supposed to have two full days, but we had bad weather on one of the days.”
Sonya said she and her family are proud of Tenley for following her dreams and hope she continues to reach her goals in whatever field she chooses to be in. “It was interesting having her tell us what to do; it was different dynamics there,” Sonya said. “It was really neat to see her in her element.”