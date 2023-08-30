The annual Fall Community Fest, sponsored by the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce and Prior Lake-Savage Community Education, returns Sept. 18 to showcase local businesses and organizations.
Sandi Fleck, president of the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce, said the event was created in 1986 by Prior Lake-Savage Community Education to raise brand awareness and to let people of all ages see what is going on around the community.
“The chamber has been a part of it since 2002 or 2003, but PLSAS Community Education has been doing it for years,” she said. “Families should come see us and check out what is going on.”
The free fall event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. at Prior Lake High School in the activity center and will feature over 100 local organizations and businesses. The event also attracts thousands to the high school every year, according to event organizers.
Jenny Nagy, Adult and Community Engagement Coordinator for PLSAS Community Education, added that at least 50 nonprofits will be participating this year.
“We have 14 brand new businesses that have never participated before,” she said.
The event will feature food vendors from Mamama Checo’s Fresh Mexican Street Food, Nautical Bowls, The Minne Kernel and Samosa Sambusa.
plus several fun activities for people of all ages.
“We’ll have face painters, the middle school band will be participating, the Boy Scouts will have archery and there will be different businesses there,” Fleck said.