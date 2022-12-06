The fate of the Renaissance Festival may soon be in the hands of Scott County Commissioners after parking and traffic complaints prompted officials to prepare a resolution to revoke a permit for the operators of the event.
The commissioners will meet again Jan. 17 after hearing from staff members, surrounding businesses and several residents about traffic concerns at its last meeting. If the commissioners pull the conditional use permit (CUP), the festival would not take place.
In a letter to the commission, Philip Kaplan, an attorney for Mid-America Festivals Corporation, which runs the event, said the Renaissance Festival has complied with the CUP and that the county can’t revoke it.
"The county’s complaint is about short-term traffic and parking problems that do not violate the permit and can be solved or mitigated," he said.
County Director of Planning and Resource Management Brad Davis said the county has received complaints from adjacent residents and businesses for several years regarding the traffic backups created by the event.
“The county and the township and the state have been working with (Mid-America) for a lot of years dealing with traffic control issues,” he said.
After each festival season, Davis said, several meetings with stakeholders are held to discuss what could be improved. “It's been a long history of trying to resolve traffic impacts,” he said.
This year's festival again generated complaints about traffic, Davis said.
Kaplan said the issues pointed out by the county only occurred during some periods of the festival.
“Traffic control around the Festival works well the vast majority of the time,” he said. “The delays identified by County staff occurred on a few days in the most popular time periods (roughly mid-day). These limited traffic issues are not the result of any action or inaction by the Festival that would violate Section 5-3-1 of the Zoning Ordinance.”
Davis explained that, each year, the county is provided with parking plans for the festival. However, he said the county has since learned that some of the parking lots weren’t under Mid-America control and no longer have a lease.
“We believe that has led to making it slower for patrons to get to the festival grounds to park,” Davis said.
He added: “Year after year, we don’t see much improvement in how they handle parking on the property.”
Kaplan argued that the use of the parking lot didn’t make a difference in terms of traffic.
“Simply put, the County staff’s focus on the Trail of Terror Lot is misdirected,” Kaplan said.
He added: "The Trail of Terror Lot was designated as an “overflow” lot and is geographically the furthest lot from the Festival Grounds... There is no evidence the Trail of Terror Lot was ever necessary in 2022. And there is no evidence traffic would have improved if this parking area had been available in 2022.”
Davis said the county has reached the point where revoking the permit could be possible.
As with all CUDs, he said the one issued to the festival is binding — meaning the permit holder has to ask for the permit to be reopened before any changes can be made to it.
Kaplan said there is an alternative to what he called "the County’s extreme and unfounded threat of revoking the CUP."
“The Festival is even willing to discuss amendments to the CUP, if the parties can agree in advance to reasonable terms that the County would approve," Kaplan said. "But that discussion can start only when the County discloses what it wants. The parties can then discuss the possibility of an amicable resolution that will balance the needs of the County’s constituents while allowing the Festival to continue entertaining and benefiting the community into the future.”
According to Davis, the county would not be able to make recommendations to modify the CUP on its own.
"Once a permit holder has submitted an application to amend their CUP, than the County can start reviewing and reacting to the proposed changes against the criteria for granting CUPs in the county zoning ordinance, or recommend our own changes that would satisfy the criteria in the zoning ordinance, and present this information to town board for recommendation, the county planning commission for a public hearing and recommendation, and county board for final action. We have to follow due process."
Davis said the county is waiting for Mid-America to come to them. “At this point, we’re not in any talks,” he said.