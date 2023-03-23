Five Hawks Elementary School fifth-grader Olivia Taylor is Prior Lake’s latest Mayor for a Day.
Taylor won the city’s Mayor for a Day essay contest and was recognized at the city council’s latest meeting on Monday, March 20.
In her essay, Taylor wrote:
“As the mini mayor for a day, I would work on understanding if there is an opportunity to add more basketball hoops and swings in the community parks. I would also like to have meetings to discuss promoting equality in the Prior Lake community,” Taylor wrote. “A couple of my friends and I have dealt with racial comments so I want to bring this to your attention because it affects my confidence and I’ve talked to a few of my friends and it brings them down. To help resolve these racial dilemmas, I’ve got an idea for a Multi Cultural Festival.”