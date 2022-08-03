Prior Lake resident and parent Geoffrey Zahn announced his candidacy for the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District, where four of the seven seats will be on the ballot in the 2022 election.
Zahn has been an eight-year resident of the school district and currently has two daughters in high school. He is a long-time volunteer in the district, serving as a Junior Achievement teacher.
In the past, Zahn has also coached youth PLAY track and field.
“Parents and students need a stronger voice on the school board and that’s why I’m running,” Zahn said in a news release. “Academic achievement is falling in SD 719 because math and reading are being crowded out by the latest politically correct fad. I will push for more transparency and accountability from our school leaders and give students and staff their medical freedoms back.”
Along with transparency, the school district needs to implement strong fiscal stewardship and prioritize classroom value added investments to reduce class sizes, Zahn said.
Zahn has a master’s degree in financial management from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He currently works for the Department of Veteran Affairs as an Operations Research Analyst.
He served in the United States Air Force and has served as a federal employee for the USAF, Department of Defense with special assignments to NASA, according to the release.
For more information on Zahn, visit his campaign website at http://geoffzahn.org