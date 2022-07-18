A former assistant principal at Central High School in St. Paul has been hired as the new principal for Gideon Pond Elementary in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District, the district announced.
Salma Hussein has worked as a social worker in the Minneapolis School District and is a 2021 Bush Fellowship recipient. She received her master’s degree in social work from the University of Minnesota and is currently pursuing a doctorate in education.
Hussein and her sister founded Girls Initiative in Recreation and Leisurely Sport (GIRLS), a nonprofit that works to create an inviting space for women and girls to exercise and play sports, according to a news release from the district.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the loving community at Gideon Pond, a school where everyone is valued for who they are,” Hussein said in the release. “I can’t wait to get to know staff and families and work with you to keep up the excellent work you are all doing.”