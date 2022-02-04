Eighth-graders at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake participated in a "Valentines for Vets" community service project on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the new Oakview Room. Students made patriotic themed valentines thanking veterans. The valentines will be delivered to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, members of the American Legion in Savage and members of the VFW in Prior Lake.
