Motorists in Savage and Burnsville will encounter a full closure of Highway 13 beginning Friday, Aug. 12, while crews work on the new interchange at Dakota Avenue, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12, Highway 13 will be closed in both directions between Quentin Avenue and Highway 101. Motorists should follow the signed detour using Highway 169, I-494 and I-35W to bypass the closure. Local access for Ports of Savage will be maintained during the project.
Highway 13 will remain in a head-to-head traffic configuration after the weekend closure is lifted at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
The lane and road closures are part of a larger project in which crews are building a new interchange, including a Highway 13 bridge over Dakota Avenue and access ramps.
Work on the entire project is expected to wrap up in fall 2023.