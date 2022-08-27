I am writing to propose this question: Are we seeing the effects of a recession or an economic downturn?
A recession is considered an economic contraction when two consecutive quarters of negative real GDP growth occurs. Over the past six months, we had negative GDP growth of -2.5%. It is easy to give out other economic statistics about this recession, but what are the tangible or seeable effects of this downturn in our neighborhood? Everyone has seen inflation and supply chain shortages at grocery stores, etc.
I am not writing about that, exactly. I am writing about the effects you would see in a recession. The first thing I look at when determining an economic downturn is the movement of the housing market. I lived through the housing bubble collapse during the Great Recession of 2007-2009. Are we observing a slowdown in the housing market? Yes, I see many development projects around Prior Lake and Shakopee that either have not been started or are not getting completed at the pace of development projects in previous years.
Have any businesses closed due to economic turmoil? Yes, The Burger King here in Prior Lake at 160th Street had to close its doors due to staff shortages, less customer traffic, and effects of inflation. Burger King had been in business since the 1970s at that location.
Burger King is probably one example of business closure in a community. Therefore, I can only say we are seeing the effects of a recession or economic downturn. I assume we will see more from this recession in our community in the next year or two.
Josh D. Ondich Prior Lake