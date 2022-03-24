In recognition of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the Junior Optimist Club of Prior Lake is raising funds through a bake and craft sale April 16 at Prior Lake High School.
Community volunteers are asked to donate home-baked goods or to buy the donated goods. All proceeds will be given to the Red Cross and UNICEF to support children and their families in Ukraine.
The club’s goal is to raise $5,000. The local adult Optimist Club chapter has pledged a matching donation of up to $5,000.
The sale will be held at the high school from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Residents can drop off donated goods at the high school on Friday, April 15, from 3-6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 16, from 8-10 a.m.
Student members of the Junior Optimist Club and their families have volunteered to create a variety of homemade goods, such as cupcakes, pies, bars, bread, and more. Students have also offered to make crafts like bracelets in traditional Ukrainian colors.
Local businesses will be asked to donate items for a raffle, which will take place throughout the bake and craft sale.
For some residents, the event is more personal.
“I was born and raised in Eastern Europe most of my life, and I have seen the impact of a hostile government on my native country, the Republic of Moldova, and our people,” said Alexandra Rotaru, a project leader and Junior Optimists Club member. “When I heard that our neighbors from Ukraine were attacked my heart was shattered, and I knew I couldn’t remain indifferent. I had to do something. When I was told by our advisors at Junior Optimist that we will organize a Ukrainian Relief Project, I got involved without a second thought.”
Club advisor Dan Steger said his thoughts are with Ukrainian citizens impacted by the crisis.
“The JOC talked about how it could help raise money. It was so impressive how quickly students reacted and the idea for the bake and craft sale was born. The response was instant,” Steger said. “More than 40 students like Alexandra immediately asked what they could do to help impacted children and families.”
The Prior Lake Junior Optimist Club is a group of more than 100 PLHS students who perform community service for local, national, and global constituencies. For more information, visit their webpage at https://www.plhsactivities.org/page/show/965048-junior-optimist-club