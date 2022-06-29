The Prior Lake Rotary expects the Lakefront Music Fest to repeat last summer’s success with another sell-out. Country Night, slated for Saturday, July 9, is sold out and organizers expect close to a sell-out for Rock Night, set for Friday, July 8.
Sammy Hagar and The Circle will headline Rock Night with Collective Soul and Uncle Kracker also taking stage. Country music legend Alabama will headline Country Night, following openers Randy Houser and Ned LeDoux.
Alabama was recently announced as a replacement for Toby Keith after Keith canceled several of his summer concerts due to health reasons.
For the first time, the event will feature a pit, allowing 500 concert-goers to be close to the stage in a controlled area. As in previous years, those attending will be shuttled to the park from various locations, including Mystic Lake Hotel and local schools.
The two-day festival was created and is produced by the Prior Lake Rotary Club, which has the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Mystic Lake Casino Hotel as exclusive presenting partners. The Rotary shares ticket sales from the festival with non-profit organizations that include Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools’ Laker Athletic Booster Club, Patrons of the Arts and Activities and Parents, Teachers and Children.
A limited number of general admission tickets remain for Rock Night.
For more information, including shuttle information, and to buy tickets, visit www.lakefrontmusicfest.com.