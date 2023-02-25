As a Prior Lake resident and retired Health and Human Service Director with Scott County, I would like to offer a different perspective and narrative on the planned reentry home on County Road 42 in Prior Lake. The lack of leadership and actions of our local city officials has been appalling.
A reentry home serving four adults who are interested in changing their lives, being supervised by Community Corrections and supervised by a proven non-profit, Damascus Way, is in the best interest of this community. Local elected officials have repeatedly said this is bad public policy. Research, as well as human decency, would suggest this is good public policy, provides better outcomes for the individuals served and supports safer neighborhoods. A similar re-entry home has been successful in Shakopee.
Councilor Burkart in the Nov. 21 City Council meeting repeatedly states this is bad public policy and goes on to suggest we warehouse these individuals in dormitory style housing. How is this rhetoric helpful to the individuals or the community? He further states family and friends won't accept these individuals. What does Burkart know of their story? This kind of narrative is offensive. Have we not all had a family member or friend that has struggled with addiction or made some bad choices in their life? Should they not have an opportunity to improve their lives and to receive the support and services they need to be productive members of our community?
The reality is the exact people that would be served in the re-entry home are living in our community now. As of January, 286 individuals under the supervision of Scott County Corrections were living in Prior Lake. We don't get to pick our neighbors. There are also 137 homeless individuals on supervision in Scott County. In November, this community witnessed first hand the potential risks. A homeless person was dumpster-diving and eventually broke in and barricaded himself in a Prior Lake home. There are no guarantees, but wouldn't the community be safer if this person had a roof over his head, enough to eat, someone watching out for him and access to needed services?
Some neighboring residents have been vocal about their opposition to this reentry home on County Road 42. They have voiced entitlement and a NIMBY attitude based on fear. Unfortunately, our local elected city officials have joined with this messaging instead of looking out for the best interests of all of our residents.
It is time for our leadership to have some backbone and represent the community, not just a select few. Residents that need this type of housing should be afforded the opportunity to live in a safe community and to receive the services they need to succeed. Our neighborhoods are safer if they are housed, have access to jobs, and are supervised.
Pam Selvig
Prior Lake
[Editor's note: The writer recently retired as Scott County's director of Health and Human Services]